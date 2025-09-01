Panthers' weirdest storyline of 2025 could make or break Bryce Young

There are always some weird storylines to watch throughout an NFL season. It's one of the most unpredictable sports on earth, where everything could change in the blink of an eye. This year promises to be no different, and the Carolina Panthers will not be exempt.

The Panthers have higher expectations on their shoulders this season. Nobody is expecting them to mount a Super Bowl bid in the second year under head coach Dave Canales. However, fans are anticipating a more competitive product that could potentially enter the wild card picture if everything goes according to plan.

Things already got a little weird for the Panthers just before the campaign began. Adam Thielen was expected to be an integral part of Carolina's offensive strategy this season, even receiving a pay rise from the organization for putting off retirement to help quarterback Bryce Young. But as we've already said, things change quickly in the NFL.

Carolina Panthers will have to cope without Adam Thielen in 2025

Thielen is no longer around, traded to the Minnesota Vikings for an emotional homecoming. The Panthers will now have to move forward without the two-time Pro Bowler, and it'll be a strange feeling to see the reliance on Carolina's inexperienced pass-catchers during a crossroads campaign for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

How they cope will make or break the Panthers' season.

Everyone has a price in this league, but the benefits of keeping Thielen around far outweigh the negatives. There must be supreme confidence in the likes of Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and Jimmy Horn Jr. to even contemplate removing him from the equation.

If they can't raise their performance levels with increased demands on their shoulders, that's not going to end well. Not for the players involved, not for the primary decision-makers, and not for Young.

Nobody would begrudge Thielen the opportunity to finish his career at home, where it all started. But if this goes wrong from Carolina's standpoint, some significant questions will be asked about the motivation to get this transaction done.

There will be ups. There will be downs, and it might get weird. Hopefully, it works out as every Panthers fan hopes.

