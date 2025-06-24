Panthers' wide receiver shakeup looms as youth infusion outshines aging vets

The Carolina Panthers' wide receiver dynamic has changed dramatically. Competition for places is fierce, and one NFL analyst believes the team's youth movement places two proven veterans firmly on the chopping block.

Dave Canales and Dan Morgan want to increase standards by preaching the importance of fighting for your worth. It's a developmental coaching staff, but anyone who forces the issue will be rewarded. And the intensity of the training camp typically separates the strong from the weak.

Bryce Young has more help in the passing game entering 2025. Carolina's offense could take off if the quarterback builds on the promising momentum generated over the second half of 2024. But he'll need his pass-catchers to meet their end of the bargain in pursuit of reaching new heights.

Some players are roster locks. Others are on the fringes with potential attached. Most gave a helping hand to their chances over Carolina's offseason program. That will count for nothing if they cannot continue this trend when the pressure builds this summer.

Carolina Panthers' final WR spot could be between Hunter Renfrow and David Moore

Mason Cameron from Pro Football Focus acknowledged that only a couple of spots are available in the wideout group. He also thought the likes of Jalen Coker and sixth-round rookie Jimmy Horn Jr. were well-placed to beat out the likes of Hunter Renfrow and David Moore when push comes to shove.

"The Panthers doubled down on their receiving corps by drafting Tetairoa McMillan in the first round. With McMillan joining Xavier Legette and Adam Thielen, Carolina's top three receiver spots appear locked in, leaving the depth battle wide open. The surprise return of Hunter Renfrow and the presence of David Moore provide veteran stability, but it’s the younger names making early waves. Sixth-round pick Jimmy Horn Jr. has impressed with his explosiveness during minicamps, and Jalen Coker earned a 73.8 receiving grade in a breakout campaign last year, positioning him as a strong candidate for a meaningful role in 2025." Mason Cameron

Tetairoa McMillan, Adam Thielen, and Xavier Legette are locked in. One would hope Coker and Horn will be as well, barring anything drastic occurring at camp. Depending on how many receivers the Panthers take through, all signs point to one place left for anyone else.

Renfrow came along encouragingly after missing the entire 2024 campaign through illness. Moore is a trusted ally of Canales who makes an impact on special teams. The undrafted free-agent duo of Kobe Hudson and Jacolby George couldn't be completely ruled out either, so whoever grasps their opportunities at camp and during preseason games could get the upper hand.

The Panthers want to go younger, which is the right call as part of their long-term plans for growth. But reading between the lines, this looks like a straight fight between Renfrow and Moore for their last spot.

May the best man win.

