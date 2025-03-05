Perfect edge depth upgrade lands in Panthers' lap thanks to expected release

Dan Morgan promised to be aggressive regarding defensive improvements this offseason. The Carolina Panthers general manager wants this to start in the trenches and rumors are swirling about the NFC South club being big players in free agency to achieve this objective.

There isn't much money to spend, but the Panthers can work contracts in their favor by adding money later when their financial resources increase. It's something they accomplished last spring when Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis came to completely change the offensive line's mindset. Expect Morgan to adopt a similar approach with Ejiro Evero's 3-4 defensive front this time around.

Momentum is building around the Panthers making a bold bid for Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Milton Williams when the legal tampering window opens. This is also a deep draft class for defensive linemen to exploit, so the options are plentiful to provide Carolina with some stability alongside Derrick Brown.

Adding edge rushers into the mix should also be high on Morgan's list of priorities. Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum should be around in the final year of their respective deals, but depth is almost non-existent behind them. That must be addressed urgently by the front office.

The D.J. Johnson experiment hasn't panned out. If the Panthers can find upgrades, they shouldn't hesitate. And one intriguing recent development represents an opportunity to fortify Carolina's rotational options on the edge.

Carolina Panthers could reunite Dre'Mont Jones with Ejiro Evero in free agency

Dre'Mont Jones was sacrificed as part of the Seattle Seahawks' cost-cutting measures before free agency. This saved the franchise $11.6 million in 2025, although they are taking on more than $14 million in dead cap after giving the versatile defensive piece a $51.3 million contract to prise him from the Denver Broncos in 2023.

Jones is a solid player and a good professional. He never lived up to his hefty contract in Seattle, but he's got experience as a pass-rushing edge or on the interior when the opportunity arises. Perhaps more importantly, the former third-round pick also has a previous connection to defensive coordinator Evero.

Evero and Jones worked together on the Broncos in 2022. He matched his career-high of 6.5 sacks under the coach's guidance and performed well enough to get a substantial financial commitment from the Seahawks when his rookie contract expired.

While Jones wouldn't move the needle much from a starting standpoint, he'd be an immediate upgrade to the team's rotational options. His previous knowledge of Evero's demands within his 3-4 base scheme should help smooth his transition.

Not every move is going to be a big splash. Morgan is running the football operation methodically with half an eye on the future. Reuniting Jones with Evero brings more intrigue than most, but this should be nothing more than a short-term, prove-it agreement.

If Jones flourishes, the Panthers could offer him another deal next spring. He's only 28 years old with some good football left if he can bounce back. However, his lackluster performance against the run last season is a reason for pessimism.

Not many of Evero's old players have thrived in Carolina. Even so, having a motivated Jones to bolster depth wouldn't be the worst idea in the world if the money is right.

