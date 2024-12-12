Perfect wide receiver upgrade touted for 2025 after Bryce Young's resurgence
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are thrilled with what they've seen from quarterback Bryce Young since his return to the starting lineup. Something that could force general manager Dan Morgan into a change of plans during the 2025 offseason.
Young has gone toe-to-toe with some imposing defenses. He's thrived under the spotlight and come through in clutch siituations. The former No. 1 overall selection is starting to look like the signal-caller who took college football by storm at Alabama en route to the Heisman Trophy.
More importantly, Young is enjoying his football again.
He's playing with a swagger and confidence seldom seen throughout his NFL journey. It's not perfect just yet, but the improved decisiveness, aggressiveness, and execution of head coach Dave Canales' offensive game plan have been nothing short of remarkable.
If Young keeps this up over Carolina's final four games of the season, he'll get another shot in 2025. Attention then turns to Morgan, who must surround the player with everything needed to thrive in Year 3 of his professional career.
Carolina Panthers linked with Tee Higgins splash in free agency
Matt Holder from The Bleacher Report discussed this topic. The analyst believes Young's resurgence should make Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins their primary target in free agency. It won't be cheap, but this would provide the quarterback with a potentially prolific No. 1 option to call upon.
"Bryce Young has played well enough recently to earn a chance at remaining the starting quarterback in Carolina next season, but the offense could use some extra weapons for Young to throw to. [Tee] Higgins will likely be the top wide receiver in free agency since he'll be just 26 years old in January and has No. 1 receiver potential. Meanwhile, the front office is projected to have about $33.6 million of cap space in the offseason, per Over The Cap, to help make this pairing happen."- Matt Holder, The Bleacher Report
The Panthers wouldn't be alone in coveting Higgins, who looks set to depart the Bengals despite quarterback Joe Burrow's desire to keep him around. This is his chance to cash in and emerge from Ja'Marr Chase's shadow. If his representatives are permitted to generate interest from elsewhere, a bidding war for his services will soon follow.
Carolina is projected to have $33.6 million of available salary-cap space in 2025 with 39 players under contract. This can increase through early extensions, restructures, and releases. Brandt Tilis is tasked with putting the Panthers in a better position. Whether the financial guru can free up enough room to go after someone like Higgins is another matter.
This is extremely ambitious. But the benefits of giving Young a productive weapon like this cannot be overstated.
Adam Thielen remains capable of producing the goods but he isn't getting any younger. Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette have flashed promise but nothing more. David Moore is a fringe presence. The cupboard is relatively bare beyond that after the Panthers traded Jonathan Mingo and Diontae Johnson before the deadline.
The Panthers should shoot their shot if Higgins hits the market. He knows the region well having played his college football at Clemson and Young's improved performance levels could further entice him. He'd also be the undisputed top dog in Carolina — something he's not experienced fully since entering the league.
It seems like a pipedream. But from Morgan's standpoint, there's no harm in trying.