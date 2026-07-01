Polarizing Panthers veteran may not survive the pressure building behind him

Over 10 years ago, the Carolina Panthers were starting Kurt Coleman and Roman Harper at safety. Tre Boston was a key rotational figure and later became a fan favorite as a starter. A decade later, they have a new crop of safeties that will play a role for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Last offseason, the Panthers and general manager Dan Morgan made a splash in free agency by acquiring standout Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig, one of the most versatile defenders in the NFL. His presence was felt as a great starter and contributor in the box, as a dime linebacker, and as a big nickel. Alongside him is Nick Scott, who was Carolina's second-leading tackler in 2025.

Scott isn't an elite free safety by any means. Even so, Morgan has selected a safety in each of the last two drafts with Lathan Ransom and Zakee Wheatley, who are taking a developmental path for the Panthers.

Nick Scott must keep young Carolina Panthers safeties behind him on the depth chart

The veteran penciled in as an incumbent starter at single-high safety does not prevent him from competing to keep his spot. That is why he isn't in the safest position heading into training camp this month. Which begs the question: can Scott hold off these young players?

I have briefly discussed part of Morgan's approach to drafting in the later rounds. In theory, the selection of these young safeties in Ransom and Wheatley paints a picture of long-term stability and depth, along with being potentially formidable starters down the road.

Ransom saw significant playing time as a rookie, and I don't expect anything less from Wheatley.

Wheatley provides a skill set similar to Scott's but has better range, athleticism, and ball skills. Still, there is a reason he was drafted in the fifth round this spring.

I've been vocal about my appreciation of Wheatley's skill set and its ability to translate at the next level as a rookie. I'm keeping that stance heading into training camp.

What does this mean for Scott?

While he may be a reliable run defender from depth, with quickness to the football and the ability to position himself well in coverage, especially in the deep zone, he's a replacement-level starter. This isn't meant to be harsh; this is the reality of where things stand. If a high-ceiling deep zone safety became available on the trade market, the Panthers should pursue.

Ransom now has a full season under his belt. If he continues to progress in Year 2, he could be a big factor for the Panthers' secondary and run defense this year.

That is what Morgan, Evero, and head coach Dave Canales are banking on: the growth and development of their recent draftees at their respective positions to keep the team young, yet talented and consistent.

Realistically, Scott will be the Week 1 starter for Carolina's defense. Yet, I wouldn't rule out getting ousted from a starting berth in camp. There's always the chance that one of the first- or second-year players sets the tone to steal the job away.