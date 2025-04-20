Possible reason behind Panthers' trade-down intent makes perfect sense

Dan Morgan is in the final stages of planning before the 2025 NFL Draft. The Carolina Panthers have a decent amount of assets heading into the event, but general manager Dan Morgan wants more. He can accomplish this by moving back if a willing trade suitor comes forward.

And everyone around the league knows it, too.

The Panthers boast nine selections, including their first-round pick at No. 8 overall. Morgan revealed during his pre-draft availability that Carolina is open for business regarding a move back down the pecking order if someone wants to come up for a preferred prospect. Whether a team becomes eager to jump the queue is another matter.

This isn't the best-looking quarterback class. Miami standout Cam Ward will go No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans, but projections are sketchy around Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe, and Shedeur Sanders. Morgan will have a good lay of the land by now. He'll also be ready to react accordingly to whatever goes on in front of the Panthers before they go on the clock in the first round.

NFL Draft analyst highlights Carolina Panthers as trade-down team to watch

Add Matt Miller from ESPN to the list of those who believe the Panthers are looking to acquire more Day 2 assets to spend on a wide receiver and more defensive line help. He's also heard that the Minnesota Vikings will be a trade-down team to watch with just four picks.

"Speaking of trades, two teams that continue to come up as trade-back candidates are the Carolina Panthers (No. 8) and Minnesota Vikings (No. 24). The Panthers have nine total selections but could be tempted to trade back for more Day 2 picks, which they would use on the defensive line and at wide receiver. And Minnesota has the fewest picks this year with four, so it could be looking for more draft capital." Matt Miller

This isn't breaking news to anyone who's followed the team closely throughout this pre-draft cycle. Morgan would probably love to get an offer worthy enough to trade back. The Panthers made some impressive signings over the offseason, but more is needed before head coach Dave Canales can feel confident about making an NFC South title run in 2025.

It would be surprising if Morgan found a partner to trade back. This is largely dependent on how teams perceive Sanders' talent. All it takes is one team to be convinced, especially considering the New Orleans Saints could be interested in the Colorado prospect at No. 9 due to the injury uncertainty around veteran signal-caller Derek Carr.

Being ready for anything is key. Morgan will have some prospects on his shortlist if they are forced to stick at No. 8. He's a meticulous planner, a respected evaluator, and boasts a driving desire to get the Panthers back among the contenders. It's a long-term project, but a good draft could see things progress quicker than anticipated.

The more picks Morgan has, the better his chances will be.

