10 prospects the Carolina Panthers must consider on Day 3 of 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers could draft Kelee Ringo
- Cornerback | Georgia Bulldogs
Once considered one of the top cornerbacks in college football, Kelee Ringo still finds himself on the outside looking in on Day 3. This is a significant need for the Carolina Panthers, who cannot justify going into the new campaign with so many questions surrounding the team's current options.
Ringo endured a down year in 2022 despite the Georgia Bulldogs winning another national championship. The physical tools are there, it's more a case of concentration and on-field awareness that might be putting people off.
Carolina Panthers could draft Chandler Zavala
- Offensive Line | North Carolina State Wolfpack
If the Panthers want to bolster their offensive line depth on Day 3, then they could do far worse than bring Chandler Zavala into the fold. The North Carolina State product is a former teammate of Ikem Ekwonu's and boasts the same brute force that enables him to be extremely impactful on running downs.
There are some technical kinks to work out in pass protection, but Zavala has the intangibles to compete for playing time right away with a smooth transition.
Carolina Panthers could draft Roschon Johnson
- Running Back | Texas Longhorns
If the Panthers want to add another running back late in the process, it might be a shock to see Roschon Johnson available. The one-time Texas star is a dual-threat weapon that could thrive in a multi-purpose role that also includes returning kicks thanks to his outstanding elusiveness.
Johnson went under the radar behind Bijan Robinson on the Longhorns. However, he was highly thought of by coaches and comes into the NFL on the back of an exceptional assessment process.