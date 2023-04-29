10 prospects the Carolina Panthers must consider on Day 3 of 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers could draft Will Mallory
- Tight End | Miami Hurricanes
The Carolina Panthers have ignored the temptation to select a tight end so far. That might change on Day 3 and there's a lot to like about the athletic traits Will Mallory brings to the table.
Mallory isn't the most flashy, but he's sharp out of his cuts, boasts soft hands, and can create separation quickly. Something the Panthers have lacked from their tight ends since Greg Olsen was allowed to depart for the Seattle Seahawks in 2020 free agency.
Carolina Panthers could draft Henry To'oTo'o
- Linebacker | Alabama Crimson Tide
One of the most surprising fallers after being highly touted before the 2022 campaign is linebacker Henry To'oTo'o. The one-time Alabama star is a supreme on-field organizer and leader within the locker room, but there was just something missing last season and this obviously hasn't gone unnoticed by NFL scouts.
There wouldn't be a great deal of pressure for To'oTo'o to provide an immediate contribution given Carolina's options at the defensive second level. This could allow the prospect to develop at his own pace, learn from coaches and veterans, and gradually establish himself before more involvement.
Carolina Panthers could draft Jammie Robinson
- Safety | Florida State Seminoles
If the Panthers decide to strengthen versatility across their secondary, then Jammie Robinson fits the bill. The Florida State product plays fast and physically with ruthless aggression to boot, which is in keeping with how Ejiro Evero deploys his 3-4 creative scheme that features up to six defensive backs depending on the situation.
Robinson's testing might be putting some teams off from taking the plunge. But he's vastly experienced, can operate in multiple positions, and is never overawed by the big occasion.