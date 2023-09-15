3 areas of improvement for Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young in Week 2 vs. Saints
A huge occasion awaits Bryce Young on Monday Night Football.
By Dean Jones
What areas of improvement should Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young focus on ahead of their Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints?
After an indifferent first regular-season outing for the Carolina Panthers and Bryce Young, the rookie quarterback gets a huge opportunity to show what he's made of on the national stage. Bank of America Stadium plays host to Monday Night Football in Week 2 when the New Orleans Saints visit, which already looks like a pivotal divisional encounter after their opening-day loss at the Atlanta Falcons.
Young will go through some growing pains and this will take time in Carolina given how widespread the changes were across almost every area of the franchise this offseason. But it won't take long for patience to start wearing thin based on how the team's first defeat was received by some sections of the fanbase on social media.
The page has already been turned for Young and his ability to shake off bad plays or performances quickly should assist greatly. But there's just no telling how the former Alabama star will fare against a decent defense with the entire NFL world watching.
With that in mind, here are three areas of improvement for Young entering Week 2 versus the Saints.
Bryce Young must improve his timing
While it would help if his wide receivers could create any sort of consistent separation, the onus will also be on Bryce Young to improve the timing of his throws. The New Orleans Saints are likely to throw plenty of exotic blitzes his way and the absence of starting left guard Brady Christensen to a season-ending bicep tear is something else that only highlights the need to get the football out quickly and accurately.
Young's supreme distribution in college was predicated on receivers knowing their routes and the football always being on time. Only veteran tight end Hayden Hurst seemed to have this chemistry with his signal-caller in Week 1, so big improvements are needed before the Carolina Panthers come up against a secondary consisting of Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Maye, and Tyrann Mathieu.