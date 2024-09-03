3 Carolina Panthers who could provide Fantasy Football prosperity in 2024
Football season is finally here. With that comes the glory of being a fan of some teams, and the agony of disappointment from other teams. The Carolina Panthers' long-suffering fanbase knows all about misery after being dragged through the mud almost constantly under David Tepper's ownership.
The dawn of a new campaign also comes with Fantasy Football, where fans like can feel that emotion of heartbreak double time during the season.
With Fantasy Football drafts commencing across the country, let's take a look at some Panthers with the potential of adding value to your squad in 2024.
Carolina Panthers to watch in 2024 fantasy football
1. Carolina Panthers defense/special teams
Starting the list off with a surprise, The Panthers' defense and special teams unit could provide value to fantasy rosters. While it remains to be seen if the team will be a starting unit or not, they could be one to add to your watch list as the campaign progresses.
While losing Brian Burns, Jeremy Chinn, Frankie Luvu, and Donte Jackson will no doubt be a devastating blow to a group that finished outside the top 20 in defensive fantasy points a season ago, there is still hope for coordinator Ejiro Evero's squad.
With the Panthers boasting one of the easier schedules in the league, particularly facing off against teams with huge question marks on offense, don't be surprised if the Carolina DST becomes a worthwhile weekly streaming option.
2. Jonathon Brooks - Carolina Panthers RB
Running back is arguably the most valuable position in fantasy right now, due to the lack of game-changing talents outside of former Panthers star Christian McCaffrey and the NFL's league-wide shift to prolific passing attacks. While he is currently on the reserve/non-football injury list and won't see action until at least Week 5, rookie Jonathon Brooks is an intriguing prospect for deep fantasy leagues or as a waiver add later in the season.
The former Texas Longhorn would presumably add tremendous value in PPR (points per reception) leagues due to his ability as a pass catcher - in addition to being a dynamic runner out of the backfield - once he gets his bearings. Brooks shouldn't be drafted in smaller leagues, but in large ones with 14 teams or more, he might be worth a late-round stash or monitoring his status as the campaign progresses.
The first player at his position taken in this year's draft, Brooks could find himself in a similar fantasy role as fellow Longhorn alum Bijan Robinson, who is also becoming a fantasy staple in his young career. Keep an eye out for the second-round pick to start making noise around Week 7. Don't hesitate to add him to your squad if the workload is there.
3. Diontae Johnson - Carolina Panthers WR
Newly acquired wide receiver Diontae Johnson suffers from lining up at the premium position in fantasy football. But the outlook is there.
With the offense in desperate need of a receiver who can separate and stretch the defense, the former Pittsburgh Steelers standout checks all the boxes. Johnson looks set to demand a hefty workload. Adam Thielen remains productive but is aging. Jonathan Mingo and Xavier Legette are still in their development stages.
Last season, Johnson finished 43rd in fantasy points among wide receivers. While that isn't a great look, he was done no favors in Matt Canada's offense with a quarterback room that was completely overhauled this offseason. Make no mistake, the Toledo alum is hungry to bounce back in Dave Canales and Brad Idzik's game plan.
Like everybody else on this list, Johnson serves best as a potential flex streaming option and will be worth a late-round stash or post-draft waivers claim.