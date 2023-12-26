3 Carolina Panthers players gaining vital momentum down the stretch in 2023
Stocks are soaring for these Carolina Panthers players in reccent weeks...
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players are gaining vital momentum as the curtain gets set to come down on their efforts in 2023?
The Carolina Panthers might have just two wins to show from their efforts this season, but things have looked a lot better of late. Putting together complete performances in all three phases remains a complication. And yet, fans are feeling largely positive about the team's recent upturn in production.
Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers was another example of a team fighting for everything despite their lowly status. It didn't go their way in the end, but there was a more optimistic feel rather than the constant disappointment that seemed to envelop the franchise before previous head coach Frank Reich was removed from the equation.
Players and coaches are fighting for their futures with more big changes on the horizon this offseason. The sense of urgency isn't going unnoticed on the field. Something that could alter perceptions under a new coaching regime and perhaps a different general manager if Scott Fitterer is relieved of his duties.
With this in mind, here are three Panthers players gaining vital momentum down the stretch in 2023.
Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE
It's still nothing more than flashes, but Tommy Tremble continues to catch the eye whenever his number is called. The former third-round pick's athleticism in the passing game has been notable. His blocking remains to an extremely high standard. The tight end is also emerging as a polished route-runner to further enhance his influence.
With the futures of many up in the air, Tremble is doing his chances of extended involvement in 2024 the world of good. If the Notre Dame product can keep up this level of consistency over the Carolina Panthers' final two games of the campaign, he could even be touted as a potential breakout candidate in the final year of his deal.