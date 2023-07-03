3 Carolina Panthers players set for reduced roles in 2023
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players could be set for reduced roles under Frank Reich's new regime during the upcoming 2023 campaign?
It's been an offseason of landmark changes from the Carolina Panthers, which was an absolute necessity after such a lackluster spell under the previous regime. Frank Reich and Scott Fitterer set about shifting the ethos, implementing an exceptional coaching infrastructure, and finding a franchise quarterback of the future in Bryce Young at No. 1 overall.
The Panthers look almost unrecognizable from this time last year. This rings true both in terms of personnel and the overall atmosphere across the franchise - from the freshly invigorated owner to a fanbase that firmly believes something special could be brewing.
Of course, these positive changes won't be good news for everyone. But thankfully under this more professional way of conducting business, sentiment rarely factors into the equation.
With this in mind, here are three Panthers players who look set for reduced roles in 2023.
Bravvion Roy - Carolina Panthers DL
Bravvion Roy played just 299 snaps on defense for the Carolina Panthers last season. It would be a surprise if the defensive lineman managed a similar amount of reps under the new coaching staff in 2023.
In fact, there is a good chance Roy might not be on the 53-man roster at all when push comes to shove.
One of the last remaining former Matt Rhule players on the Carolina Panthers, Roy has his work out staking a claim within Ejiro Evero's new 3-4 base scheme. His physical attributes don't look especially well suited to this scheme, although we'll probably find out more when the pads go on at training camp.
Cutting the 2020 sixth-round selection costs the Panthers $48,493 and saves just over $1 million. So the financial aspect is unlikely to factor in the overall outcome.