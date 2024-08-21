3 Carolina Panthers undrafted free agents with best roster chances post-camp
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers gave everyone a fair chance of making the 53-man roster over training camp. This was a clean slate under the new regime. From the established figures to those scrapping for their NFL lives - each roster member got a legitimate opportunity to prove their worth.
Some thrived with the spotlight glaring. Others fell by the wayside and weren't good enough to make the grade. An unfortunate few saw their chance disintegrate due to injury and they were moved on with little fanfare attached.
This is commonplace around the league at this time of year. Undrafted free agents have a tougher task than most. They must rise from the bottom and somehow force their way into the team's plans. The odds are stacked against them - one only has to look at the situation involving running back Dillon Johnson to see that.
He was cast aside after performing well in Carolina's second preseason game. Harrison Mevis is also gone despite pushing kicker Eddy Pineiro extremely close. That leaves these three undrafted free agents with the best chance of making the 53-man roster after training camp.
Undrafted free agents with best chance to make Carolina Panthers roster after camp
Andrew Raym - Carolina Panthers C
This is a numbers game more than anything else. The Carolina Panthers are dealing with some injury concerns across the roster. Although disappointing for some, it could provide a window for Andrew Raym to get a spot on the initial 53-man roster.
Backup center Cade Mays is currently on the shelf. Badara Traore and Yosh Nijman's absence could mean Brady Christensen is utilized as a backup offensive tackle first and foremost. The options are pretty thin on the ground, so having a specialist center on board wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.
It's been a quiet camp for Raym. The fact he's still around indicates the Panthers are pleased with his progress. That could change in the blink of an eye unless the Oklahoma product finished the preseason on a positive note.
Even if Raym does make it, there's a chance he'll be immediately replaced. Dan Morgan plans to be active on the waiver wire with the No. 1 priority. If the new general manager believes a better option can be found, he won't hesitate to pull the trigger.