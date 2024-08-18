Startling Carolina Panthers player asserts roster hopes in Preseason Week 2
By Dean Jones
Modern-day coaches - and even NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell - question the purpose of preseason games. Many are moving towards joint practices as a better evaluation tool for their players, especially considering the fact it doesn't give the team's schematic concepts away before competitive action resumes.
That said, there's still plenty of merit to warmup fixtures. Starters with proven credentials can sit out safe in the knowledge their respective spots are secure. These contests are predominantly centered on those further down the depth chart and whether they can stake a claim for involvement.
Someone always surges from nowhere into contention. The Carolina Panthers have numerous examples of this from a fascinating training camp that concluded with an outstanding joint practice against the New York Jets. One particular individual cemented his credentials further during the Preseason Week 2 outing versus Robert Saleh's men.
Dillon Johnson makes significant splash to bolster Carolina Panthers roster hopes
Dillon Johnson has taken advantage of almost everything presented to him this offseason. Not many held out hope he'd do enough to make the 53-man roster. Instead of accepting his fate, the running back stayed focused on improving and it shows.
The Panthers are dealing with injuries almost everywhere they look right now. That's already testing depth at certain position groups. Having Johnson coming to the fore and looking like he belongs is a major positive amid the ongoing health doom and gloom until second-round rookie Jonathon Brooks is healthy enough to participate.
The undrafted free agent out of Washington wasted no time in building on his positive momentum against the Jets at Bank of America Stadium. Johnson looked the part, displaying explosiveness, exceptional work ethic, and impressive on-field vision after getting significant responsibilities from head coach Dave Canales as the game progressed.
This was a highly encouraging outing from Johnson, who gained 83 rushing yards from 18 carries. His final attempt left a mark, going in for a touchdown from close range after being hit in the backfield to ensure Carolina had something for their efforts despite the eventual result.
Johnson responded to the challenge of Canales' run-first approach to conclude the game. It was tough on the player, but he was eager to fight through the pain barrier and stake his claim based on comments via the team's website.
"I ain't going to lie to you. I don't know how to feel. I was too tired to do anything. We ran it about six times in a row, so I had to put my big boy pants on, for sure. You always want, if you're a big time player, you always want the ball when the game's on the line. And, you know, I did my job. . . . I don't think anybody expected it, but the run game started picking up, so he kept feeding me."- Dillon Johnson via Panthers.com
Although Johnson can take a significant amount of positives from this one, his chances of making the 53-man roster are still hanging precariously. The smart money suggests he'll probably be stashed on the practice squad, with the likes of Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Raheem Blackshear, and the injured Brooks ahead of him on the depth chart.
There's also the presence of Mike Boone to consider, who started the warmup outing against the Jets but was less impressive. It was always going to be an uphill battle for Johnson. That said, there's something to mold into a potential contributor over time.
Finishing the preseason strongly at the Buffalo Bills next week is crucial. Johnson can't do any more than that. Everything else is out of his hands, but it could lead another team to examine his prospects in greater detail if the first-year pro doesn't quite do enough to make the grade.
It'll be interesting to see what the Panthers end up doing with Johnson in a crowded running back unit. This performance put him on the map whether he makes the team or not.