3 free agents Carolina Panthers should sign before 2024 mandatory minicamp
By Dean Jones
Although the Carolina Panthers have just over $6 million in remaining salary-cap space according to Over the Cap, that won't stop Dan Morgan and Brandt Tilis from adding to their options if the right opportunities come along. This is an ongoing evaluation from the new regime, who need to determine what they have and decide what more is needed as they look for improvements in 2024.
Carolina's churned over its roster throughout a busy offseason so far. Some established defensive pieces departed for one reason or another. Morgan decided to invest heavily in quarterback Bryce Young after his rookie struggles. Whether it has the desired effect remains to be seen, but hopes are high if this rookie draft class manages to hit the ground running.
The Panthers aren't being perceived in a great light right now. That will change when results improve, but convincing veteran free agents to join their ambitious project is a tough sell unless they overpay or guarantee them extended involvement.
It's a difficult proposition, but not impossible by any stretch of the imagination. With this in mind, here are three free agents the Panthers should consider signing before the team's mandatory minicamp in 2024.
Carolina Panthers should sign Charles Harris
Looking at the Carolina Panthers roster as it stands, they are desperately thin of reliable pass-rushing options. Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum should help, but the depth behind the projected starting duo isn't up to the required standard unless someone makes significant strides during the preparation period.
It would be a surprise if Dan Morgan didn't bolster their options at some stage before Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints rolls around. Charles Harris is still on the market and although he isn't a world-beater, the edge presence boasts proven production as a rotational piece throughout his career.
Adding Harris provides the Panthers with another veteran piece that looks well-suited to Ejiro Evero's creative 3-4 base system. This is also unlikely to cost much financially, which is something else those in power must consider as part of their long-term planning.