3 glaring Carolina Panthers needs after roster cuts in 2023
Carolina Panthers CB depth
Another area of concern on the defensive side of the ball is the cornerback depth following Tuesday and Wednesday's moves by the Carolina Panthers.
As someone who was a fan of his film coming out of Washington and this preseason following a tumultuous 2022 campaign, the release of Keith Taylor Jr. was a surprise to me. I thought he showed enough this offseason to earn himself an opportunity to defeat the demons of old.
Instead, he is leaving the franchise entirely to join the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad according to reports. Despite adding Deshawn Jamison off waivers, the cornerback room outside of the top three veterans seems lackluster.
Jaycee Horn, Donte Jackson, and Troy Hill will provide some steadiness as all three will get plenty of playing time throughout the 2023 season. It's a big year for C.J. Henderson to prove his worth, though his tape from last season suggests it could be another bumpy season.
Despite this, I like the improvement he's shown under coaches that actually know what they're doing.
Jamison looks to be a contributor on special teams and I do feel like the team missed out on an opportunity to acquire former South Carolina cornerback Darius Rush or Stanford defensive back Kyu Blu Kelly off the waiver wire, adding more youth and talent to the room to develop.
It is worth keeping a close eye on this area of the defense. Carolina certainly feels top-heavy in some areas at the moment. The core of this roster needs to stay healthy or things could get out of hand in Frank Reich's first season.