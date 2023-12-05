3 pending free agents the Carolina Panthers could surprisingly re-sign in 2024
By Dean Jones
Which pending Carolina Panthers free agents could surprisingly be re-signed as the franchise gets set for more changes to the football operation in 2024?
Some big decisions await for the Carolina Panthers in 2024. Team owner David Tepper is once again on the lookout for a new head coach, ending this ill-advised experiment with Frank Reich way ahead of time as the organization continues to hold the distinction of national embarrassment.
The Panthers have multiple key needs to fill. They are giving up the No. 1 overall pick to the Chicago Bears currently and might not have much money to go around if the likes of Brian Burns and Frankie Luvu are extended, so the new regime should be under no illusions as to the size of the task awaiting them in Carolina.
Some players will be long gone when their contract expires. Others will be high-priority extension candidates. And there are a few who have improved their chances of getting new deals for one reason or another.
With this in mind, here are three Panthers players set to enter free agency who could be surprisingly re-signed in 2024.
Carolina Panthers could re-sign Yetur Gross-Matos
Cutting Yetur Gross-Matos loose after his rookie contract expired in 2024 seemed like a foregone conclusion before the season. The former second-round pick hasn't met expectations, but switching to a 3-4 outside linebacker under defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero seems to have brought a renaissance of sorts.
Gross-Matos has flashed moments of quality, even though his momentum was cruelly cut short by a trip to injured/reserve. The Penn State product returned in Week 13 and a strong end to the season might see a surprising extension come his way as a result.
While Gross-Matos won't ever reach the heights anticipated coming out of college, he could be a serviceable rotational piece if the money is right. But much will depend on how the new head coach and perhaps even a different general manager perceive his prospects.