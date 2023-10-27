4 bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers vs. Texans in Week 8
Time to go bold...
By Dean Jones
Bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers as they go in search of their first victory in Week 8 against the Houston Texans.
Things aren't looking great for the Carolina Panthers right now. But as is normally the case following a bye week, fresh optimism that they can turn a sorry start into something positive over their remaining 11 games is evident.
This all starts by beating the Houston Texans in Week 8. The next three games are likely to define Carolina's season for good or bad, but it's not like the other NFC South teams are blazing a trail currently, so all hope is not lost.
Those within the locker room have an added sense of motivation. Aside from staring a seventh loss squarely in the face, players and coaches should be striving to help Bryce Young get bragging rights on C.J. Stroud - the quarterback some fans and analysts believe the Panthers should have taken No. 1 overall.
It's a time for big characters in front of a home crowd who'll be doing their part. Here are four bold predictions for the Panthers in Week 8.
Carolina Panthers TEs combine for two TDs
The introduction of Thomas Brown as the new play-caller comes with tremendous upside attached. His modern way of thinking and inventive offensive concepts should see an upturn in production, although how many alterations have been made in such a short space of time remains to be seen.
Much has been made about Carolina's lack of tight-end involvement yet again. But if anyone can unlock this unit's true potential, it's Brown.
He's got plenty of experience working with tight ends from his time with the Los Angeles Rams. So don't be surprised if the likes of Hayden Hurst and Tommy Tremble become more involved against the Houston Texans on Sunday.