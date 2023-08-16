4 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking ahead of Preseason Week 2
There are a lot of questions surrounding the Carolina Panthers heading into Preseason Week 2 at the Giants.
What burning questions are Carolina Panthers fans asking ahead of Friday's preseason matchup against the New York Giants?
Before Saturday's first glimpse of live-action Carolina Panthers football, fans had high hopes for a decent showing against the New York Jets, one of the most hyped-up teams in the league. Especially considering how Frank Reich's squad more than held their own during a joint practice with Gang Green at Wofford College.
Instead, they witnessed a rough outing from an offensive line with lofty expectations heading into the 2023 season. The Panthers were humiliated 27-0 during their opening warmup game at Bank of America Stadium, leaving many on social media voicing their displeasure over this weekend's performance.
As Carolina enters their next preseason matchup in the Meadowlands against the New York Giants, it is obvious that they need to have a better showing from Saturday, especially along the protection. Thus, many fans have questions that need answering ahead of Friday night's collision with Brian Daboll's outfit.
I present to you the first official Cat Crave mailbag of the 2023 season. Without further ado, here are four burning questions Panthers fans have asked ahead of Week 2 of the preseason.