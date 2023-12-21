4 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking ahead of Week 16 vs. Packers
Fans have questions about what comes next for the Carolina Panthers.
What burning questions are Carolina Panthers fans asking ahead of their Week 16 matchup against the Green Bay Packers?
To voice the words of Tony Stark, "Ah, it's good to be back!" That is the likely reaction of Carolina Panthers fans after their team returned to the win column for the first time in nearly two months.
Sure, the Panthers didn't score a touchdown in another mostly hapless performance by their offense. However, thanks to an elite display from Ejiro Evero's defense, an NFC Special Teams Player of the Week performance by kicker Eddy Pineiro, and Bryce Young's second game-winning drive in his young career (no pun intended), the organization was able to have a Sunday to be happy about.
Following the win, there is some optimism again and a path to how Carolina's offense can produce despite their personnel. With the next three opponents looking for a spot in the playoffs, interim head coach Chris Tabor will look to play spoiler while ending the campaign on a potential high note.
5-12 the hard way, am I right?
With the Panthers at 2-12, many fans are looking ahead to the offseason and the NFL Draft. For this week's edition and return of the Cat Crave mailbag, I will be answering questions about what the team's offseason could look like in regards to free agency, head coaching candidates, and much more.
Without further ado, here are four burning questions being asked by the fans ahead of Carolina's Christmas Eve game against the Green Bay Packers.
