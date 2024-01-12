4 Carolina Panthers fan favorites who might not be back in 2024
Could it be the end for these popular figures?
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers fan favorites might not be back under another new general manager and head coaching regime in 2024?
Attention is currently on which figures the Carolina Panthers are going to confirm as their next head coach and general manager. It's a fast-moving process with multiple teams looking for a complete restart. David Tepper cannot be left short-handed in his quest to finally get this franchise on the up once again.
Once these hires have been confirmed, the focus immediately shifts to the playing side of things. There is a lot of hard work ahead for whoever takes up the positions of power. Most position groups need an overhaul. Some established stars are out of contract. Others are candidates for early release thanks to poor performance.
There is no margin for error where the Panthers are concerned this offseason. Tough decisions are ahead. The roster is going to look almost unrecognizable by the time their Week 1 opener in 2024 arrives.
With this in mind, here are four Panthers fan favorites who might not be back in 2024.
Troy Hill - Carolina Panthers CB
Considering he was a late arrival into the fold, Troy Hill acquitted himself extremely well with the Carolina Panthers this season. The veteran cornerback was assured in coverage more often than not. He also provided eye-catching assistance on running downs to further heighten his influence.
There were some rough moments, but the overall body of work was encouraging. Hill's previous working relationship with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero enabled a smooth transition. If the respected coach isn't part of the team's thought process next time around - which is still up in the air - then the former Oregon standout might decide to take his chances elsewhere in free agency.