4 Carolina Panthers players who cannot afford to get complacent in 2023
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players cannot afford to get complacent under Frank Reich and his new coaching staff during the 2023 season?
Excitement is building around the Carolina Panthers heading into training camp and their 2023 season opener at the Atlanta Falcons. Projections are sketchy at best for the first season under Frank Reich - with anything from another lowly record to a division title and perhaps even a surprise Super Bowl bid touted by writers/analysts across the country.
Tempering expectations given how many changes have taken place throughout the franchise remains the best course of action. Reich and his all-star staff will have their players ready, but some problem positions could jeopardize any genuine chances of progress looking at the current depth chart.
There's every chance that some roster members with questions on their shoulders can make the necessary improvements with NFL-caliber coaching this summer. But even though the Panthers have a newfound sense of optimism, retaining focus and taking things one game at a time should be a priority until further notice.
With this in mind, here are four Panthers players that cannot afford to get complacent in 2023.
Brady Christensen - Carolina Panthers OL
It was a decent enough season for Brady Christensen after transitioning from the edge to left guard. It wasn't perfect by any means, but the former third-round selection should benefit greatly from this experience en route to potentially better fortunes next time around.
The Carolina Panthers will likely keep Christensen alongside Ikem Ekwonu in pursuit of continuity. But the BYU product must continue to make strides with some young guns and veterans also looking for increased playing time in 2023.
Players like Michael Jordan, Cam Erving, Justin McCray, and fourth-round selection Chandler Zavala will fancy their chances. Therefore, it's vital Christensen enhances his own performance levels to avoid any unnecessary personal complications.