4 cornerbacks Carolina Panthers can draft to replace Donte Jackson
The Carolina Panthers need more at the cornerback position...
By Dean Jones
Which cornerback prospects could the Carolina Panthers draft to replace Donte Jackson, who was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers?
Donte Jackson was going to become a salary-cap casualty this offseason. The Carolina Panthers turned into something positive, including the veteran cornerback in a trade that brought wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the organization. This has the makings of a fantastic pick up - one that could assist Bryce Young considerably as the quarterback goes in search of a bounce-back campaign.
The Panthers look a little light on cornerback options currently. Dane Jackson should assist following his arrival from the Buffalo Bills in free agency. Troy Hill is returning as a solid depth option. Aside from that, the cupboard is relatively bare aside from Jaycee Horn, who isn't the most dependable health-wise despite his exceptional talent.
With options diminishing on the free-agent market, the Panthers could look towards the 2024 NFL Draft for a long-term solution. This is the most cost-effective measure for sustained production. But finding the right prospect is crucial considering how Ejiro Evero's defense has been decimated in recent weeks.
On this topic, here are four cornerback prospects the Panthers could draft to replace Jackson in 2024.
Carolina Panthers could draft D.J. James
If the Carolina Panthers want to use one of their Day 2 selections to bolster the cornerback position, someone like D.J. James makes a ton of sense. The Auburn prospect is a quick-twitch mover with outstanding awareness from a coverage standpoint. He's an aggressive player, although bulking up to cope with increased NFL demands would be prudent to ensure a smooth transition.
James boasts quick feet and reacts superbly when it comes to route-anticipation. His tackling technique needs work and he'll need to improve his contribution against the run, but there's a lot to like about his potential within Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base system.