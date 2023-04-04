4 cornerbacks the Carolina Panthers could sign before 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers could sign Troy Hill
If the Carolina Panthers are seeking a veteran presence to slot seamlessly into Ejiro Evero's scheme, they should look no further than Troy Hill. The defensive back and coach had a successful working relationship with the Los Angeles Rams, which makes this an intriguing option that could provide extra freedom when the 2023 NFL Draft rolls around.
The Rams didn't put up much of a Super Bowl defense in 2022, but Hill was one of few that emerged from the campaign with a semblance of credit. His length and athleticism often come across positively against some of the league's best pass-catchers, but he gave up more than 70 percent of his targets for the second straight year despite being competitive.
This is one of the biggest reasons why Hill is still after another chance. But his physicality against the run was a definite positive and there is also a strong work ethic on every snap that's hard not to love.
What the future holds for Hill is unclear. But with the draft fast approaching and another batch of college recruits threatening his status, he would be wise to accept whatever offer might arrive before the pivotal selection weekend.
According to Spotrac, Hill could command a one-year deal worth $3.6 million. Considering how much salary-cap space the Panthers still have despite a frenzied free-agent period, this is something they could easily afford if Evero desires.