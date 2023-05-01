4 critical observations from the Carolina Panthers 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers know the OL could use bolstering
Another prospect we threw the spotlight on in our Relative Athletic Score article, Chandler Zavala out of North Carolina State became the Carolina Panthers' pick at No. 114 overall pick in the draft.
Perhaps a situation that had some fans wondering if the pick wouldn’t have been better used on a secondary player or linebacker, the Panthers brass had their convictions and trusted them. Shoring up the interior of the offensive line was important, particularly with the selection of Bryce Young.
Creating a clean pocket for as long as possible is an integral and undeniable component of the formula for quarterback success in the NFL. We have seen even the elite players in the position struggle when they do not have adequate protection and time to dismantle opponents.
With both Brady Christensen and Austin Corbett suffering significant lower body injuries in the final game of the season last year, quality depth became even more imperative. Corbett, specifically, is expected to miss some regular season time to start the 2023 campaign.
Zavala may not start on the right side next to Taylor Moton immediately - that responsibility may land in the lap of second-year lineman Cade Mays. However, adding the brute force gives flexibility and insurance, should anyone else go down with injury or just not be playing up to the high level this team will need from this unit.