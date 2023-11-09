4 most important Carolina Panthers players at the Bears in Week 10
A Thursday night clash with potential bad blood...
By Pierre Davis
Which Carolina Panthers players are crucial to the team's success on Thursday Night Football at the Chicago Bears in Week 10?
The Carolina Panthers have had a difficult season so far. Their record now stands at 1-7 following a disappointing performance against the Indianapolis Colts. Despite these struggles, everyone within the building is determined to secure a victory against the Chicago Bears - a game they desperately need.
This contest doesn't feature two heavyweight contenders. But there is a glooming storyline to explore between the two teams.
During the offseason, the Panthers and Bears agreed on a significant trade for the top pick in the NFL Draft. As a result, Carolina was able to select rookie quarterback Bryce Young.
The trade involved Chicago acquiring the No. 9 and No. 61 picks, a first-round selection in 2024, and a second-rounder in 2025. D.J. Moore was also sent from Carolina - the biggest surprise of all.
This matchup will be Moore's first game against Carolina since being traded, so there are high expectations that he will come out strong. It's no secret that the Panthers would love to avoid another embarrassing loss in a revenge game, recalling Steve Smith's dominant performance with the Baltimore Ravens in 2014.
Despite numerous injuries that have plagued the team throughout 2023, some key players must step up and contribute towards winning their second game of the season.
Who are these players? Let's look ahead and find out.