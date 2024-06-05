4 new NFC South players the Carolina Panthers should worry about in 2024
The NFC South may be the weakest division in football heading into 2024. But make no mistake, the Carolina Panthers still have their work cut out for them.
In 2023, they went 2-15 in the first and only year of the Frank Reich era. That season also led to former general manager Scott Fitterer being shown the door. With a new regime in town, the Panthers look to right the wrongs of the past.
Let's face it, the three other teams in this division are better and more equipped than the Panthers to win games in 2024 and beyond. Most of the pressure should be on Bryce Young - the 5-foot-10 quarterback who was put through the wringer during his rookie season. With all of the roster additions Carolina made, the signal-caller needs to show some legitimate growth in Year 2.
However, the Panthers' NFC South rivals also made some additions themselves. These four could cause huge complications in Dave Canales' pursuit of progression next season.
Carolina Panthers should worry about Kirk Cousins
Even though the Atlanta Falcons have largely had a terrible offseason, they significantly upgraded at quarterback. That cannot be argued by any Carolina Panthers fan.
Kirk Cousins inked a four-year, $180 million deal, which is an overpay. To make matters even more confusing, the Falcons then proceeded to draft Michael Penix Jr with the No. 8 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, making for an awkward and odd dynamic.
One thing is for sure, Cousins has been an extremely efficient quarterback his entire career and will be a huge boost to this team. Since becoming a full-time starter in 2015, he's averaged 4,555 passing yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions per season.
If we couple Cousins' efficient production with a strong offensive line, very good weapons in Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson, and what appears to be a capable defense, the Falcons could be a huge problem in the NFC South.
Frankly, it's hard to envision them not winning the division unless something crazy happens. During that same timeframe, Cousins' teams have gone 74-60-2, so it's not like he's losing much.