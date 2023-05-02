4 UDFAs most likely to make the Carolina Panthers roster in 2023
Bumper Pool - Carolina Panthers LB
Another prospect that came in for a top-30 visit during the lead-up to the draft, Bumper Pool could navigate his way to making the final Carolina Panthers roster.
At 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds, Pool is a very experienced player, having played five seasons at Arkansas. He leaves the program as the all-time leader in tackles, racking up 441 total tackles over his half-decade as a Razorback.
Pool has his limitations, but he is a savvy interior linebacker with enough lateral ability to defend the run from sideline to sideline. After undergoing hip surgery in 2022, he missed the final two games and all of the pre-draft events.
Despite being an efficient run defender, Pool could still stand to add some playing strength if he wants to be able to see his skills translate to the NFL level. He’s also a clear liability in coverage at this point in his career.
He’s going to have to get sharper and quicker when diagnosing the offensive plays being executed. Once Pool falls behind, even by a second, he tends to lose his mark and is easily exposed.
I think it’s Pool’s biggest strength that could help him make this roster – and that’s his motor. He operates under the Charlie Sheen school of thought; he has one speed, one gear – go!
If Pool can add a bit of strength and continue his relentless pursuit of the football when he can identify where it is, the second-level defender can produce.
I see the bulk of that production coming as a special teams contributor, for those exact reasons. He could carve out a nice role as a gunner and become a sparkplug for that unit while continuing to develop his all-around game to increase his value as a depth option.