5 bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Bears in Week 10
The Carolina Panthers look to rebound after an ugly loss in Week 9 versus a struggling Chicago Bears team.
Bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers as they look to bounce back in fine style at the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football?
The Carolina Panthers desperately need to get this ship somewhat stabilized in 2023. Their Week 10 matchup at the Chicago Bears could be a good time to do that considering it appears to be their most winnable contest left on the schedule.
After winning their first game versus the Houston Texans, the Panthers dropped an ugly game in Week 9 to the Indianapolis Colts. But they can breathe a bit better this week.
This would be a great week to sort of reset and to try and bounce back. They need some good performances from their best players to do so, even though their opponent might be the inferior team.
Let's make five bold predictions for the Panthers in Week 10.
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's stat line flips
Bryce Young gets to face one of the worst defenses in the entire NFL. This should be a game where the rookie quarterback enjoys a bit of success through the air.
In Week 9, Young tossed one touchdown but did throw a whopping three interceptions - two of which went to Kenny Moore II and ended with him in the end zone.
It was an understandably frustrating game for Young, who perhaps got his welcome to the NFL moment against the Colts. Fortunately, the Chicago Bears' defense is horrid. They've allowed 20 touchdown passes and are conceding a 102.5 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks.
This is the perfect game for Young to show that having a bad game doesn't define him. For my first bold prediction, I think the former Alabama star is going to toss three touchdowns and one interception, instead of three interceptions and one touchdown like he did last time out.