5 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking before 2023 preseason finale
There's been a lot topics for Carolina Panthers to discuss in recent days.
What burning questions are Carolina Panthers fans asking ahead of the final preseason game against the Detroit Lions?
The preseason is coming to a close as Friday night marks the end of this part of preparations. It's also the Carolina Panthers and Detroit Lions "dress rehearsal" game.
There is much intrigue as most of the starters on both squads will get either a few series or a couple of quarters of play before letting the majority of players on the roster bubble get critical playing time.
Fans have been left asking many questions about the play on both sides of the ball this preseason. This has not been ideal for a team with plenty of expectations surrounding the operation of offensive and defensive schematics.
However, don't expect the preseason product to translate to the regular season. Of course, this is when Carolina's starters will play all four quarters instead of the two-to-three series per game.
I'm excited about this week's edition of the Cat Crave mailbag. A lot of fans made it tough (and fun) to pick and choose which questions to answer.
Without further ado, here are five burning questions Panthers fans are asking ahead of Friday night.