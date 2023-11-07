5 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking ahead Week 10 at Bears
Things are hanging precariously...
What burning questions are Carolina Panthers fans asking ahead of their primetime matchup against the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football?
The last seven days have been a wave of emotions for Carolina Panthers fans. From the feeling of Creed's "Higher" to the sad vibes of Post Malone's "Lemon Tree," it's been quite the phase of feelings and reactions.
One week after the Panthers secured their first win of the season, the team followed it with a faceplant against the Indianapolis Colts on a late Sunday afternoon where rookie quarterback Bryce Young threw two pick-sixes for the first time in his football career. The 27-13 final score looks a lot worse than it is considering the defense had arguably its best performance of the campaign.
Carolina's offensive flaws were on full display. I'll be addressing those in this article but know that heading into the team's second primetime game of the year, there is not much optimism they can produce moving forward.
There is a lot to be angry and frustrated about if you're a Panthers fan. This team is one of the worst in franchise history, though not on the level of 2001 or 2010. However, we are approaching 2021 territory in terms of humiliation and disappointment.
Panthers fans, you all brought on some questions and discourse that I'll be addressing in this edition of the Cat Crave mailbag. Among the topics are the coaching staff, Young's play, and much more.
Without further ado, here are five burning questions being asked and answered ahead of Thursday night against (new rival?) the Chicago Bears.