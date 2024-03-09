5 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering 2024 free agency
By Dean Jones
Bradley Bozeman - Carolina Panthers C
There seems to be growing speculation about the future of Bradley Bozeman. The veteran center is an integral member of community projects and a high-character individual within the locker room. However, it's hard to ignore his performance regression during the 2023 campaign.
Bozeman was more than worthy of a new contract after excelling during his first season with the Carolina Panthers. He wasn't suited to the zone-blocking concepts implemented by Frank Reich and Thomas Brown. Considering this is the preferred method of Dave Canales within his offensive scheme, it's not hard to see why the former Alabama star's future is hanging in the balance.
According to multiple reports, the Panthers are looking to fortify their offensive line interior in free agency if the money works. Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer also revealed that competition for Bozeman is coming. It's a challenge he must be ready for.
It seems unlikely that Bozeman will be cut before getting a chance to prove his worth under Canales. However, if another veteran more suited to the head coach's demands comes into the fold, it couldn't be dismissed entirely.
This would sting for fans who've welcomed Bozeman and his wife Nikke with open arms. But as Canales previously stated, he's got the luxury of removing emotion out of his decision-making process.