5 critical Carolina Panthers observations entering the 2023 NFL Draft
What are some critical observations of the Carolina Panthers entering the final weeks of the 2023 NFL Draft process?
It is safe to say that this has been the biggest and most consequential offseason in the Carolina Panthers' relatively short life as an NFL franchise.
The Panthers have added a new, offensive-minded head coach that has brought in one of the better coaching staff teams in the league. They made one of the biggest draft trades in recent memory, moving up from No. 9 overall to the very top of the draft order. They have also signed and, or, re-signed key players on the free agent market such as running back Miles Sanders and center Bradley Bozeman.
Head coach Frank Reich, general manager Scott Fitterer, and owners David and Nicole Tepper have a big decision on their hands in over two weeks' time. They will be drafting the future franchise quarterback at No. 1 overall. Only time will tell who that player is, but this selection will be pretty impactful in both a positive and negative light.
It has been a chaotic and anxious time for Panthers fans, all of whom have brought up different topics surrounding the team excluding the consistent conversations about the quarterback prospects available.
With that in mind, here are five critical observations about the state of the franchise heading into these crucial final weeks before the 2023 NFL Draft.