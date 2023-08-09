5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers-NY Jets joint practice No. 1
It was time for the Carolina Panthers to test their mettle against Gang Green.
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young shows out again…with some flaws dipped in
Most fans in attendance Wednesday wanted to see both team’s star quarterbacks. Both showed out in their own fashion.
Aaron Rodgers was as advertised, even with HBO and NFL Films filming this year’s season of Hard Knocks. The spotlight, however, continues to leave the youthful Bryce Young unfazed.
There was an obvious improvement with Young from Day 1 of training camp to today. Everything from command of the offense to installation of plays and getting teammates in the right spot, making adjustments on the fly.
Young will have his struggles and some of that popped up, including a pick-six that saw his pass take a tad longer to get to his destination than he would’ve liked. Brandon Echols did a great job squatting in his zone assignment and made an excellent play.
I would also like to see Young add some urgency to his game as he continues to display a flaw that sometimes, not all the time, plagued him at Alabama. He held onto the ball too long on a few reps.
This year’s No. 1 draft selection had some missed throws that were wide and behind - but they were few and far between. He continued to make the jaw-dropping throws that made him such a success under Nick Saban with the Crimson Tide.
The football intelligence pre-snap and post-snap are quite advanced for Young’s age. He compliments that with terrific accuracy on all three levels, displaying some nice intermediate and deep throws to the top four receivers on the Carolina Panthers roster.
Fans want results now. Remember, this is a process for Young.
Don’t expect him to play at an All-Pro level right away. He will make questionable throws at times this season. However, it is nothing more than a part of the learning curve.