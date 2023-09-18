5 key players the Carolina Panthers must keep quiet in Week 2 vs. Saints
The Carolina Panthers are looking to take advantage of a long week of preparation.
By Pierre Davis
Carolina Panthers must keep Marshon Lattimore quiet
Marshon Lattimore, a former Ohio State Buckeye, is a physical and speedy cornerback who has played in the NFL for seven years. He has accumulated 329 total tackles, five fumble recoveries, and 15 interceptions, establishing himself as a top-tier player at the position.
Sunday was no different as Lattimore, a four-time Pro Bowler, won his match against DeAndre Hopkins. The defensive back was targeted four times, allowing only two receptions for 24 yards when matched up with the veteran. He also had one pass deflection and an interception.
The New Orleans Saints secondary made it difficult for the Tennessee Titans to pass, holding them to 198 yards and intercepting the ball three times.
During the game between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons, both teams experienced turnovers. However, Frank Reich's offense struggled with their air attack and want to improve in their upcoming game.
D..J Chark is set to return on Monday, which should greatly benefit the team's deep threat. Coach Reich must devise creative strategies to face the Saints and utilize Thomas Brown's expertise in freeing up receivers.
The Panthers' receivers must also work on generating more separation. Meanwhile, Bryce Young must trust himself and avoid repeating mistakes from Week 1. If they can accomplish these goals, the team should leave Bank of America Stadium with a 1-1 record.