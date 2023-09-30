5 most important Carolina Panthers players vs. the Vikings in Week 4
it's time for the Carolina Panthers to make a home stand.
By Pierre Davis
Which Carolina Panthers players could be classed as the most important in pursuit of victory against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4?
The Carolina Panthers' performance this season has fallen short of what was expected. Still, it's important to remember that in sports, any team has the potential to emerge victorious on game day, regardless of their record.
But for that ambitious dream to come true, the Panthers need to make significant improvements in critical areas such as stopping the run, improving their rushing attack, limiting big plays in the secondary, and, most importantly, pass protection to achieve their goals.
To sum up, the Panthers' defense is currently ranked No. 27 in the league in terms of stopping the run. They have allowed 4.5 yards per carry and six touchdowns throughout three games, resulting in a total of 410 yards given up.
This should be an excellent opportunity for Carolina to improve their defensive performance against the Minnesota Vikings, who have only attempted a league-low 50 rushing attempts and gained 199 yards thus far. And yet, their offensive firepower is almost unmatched.
Sunday will be a significant test for this young team as the schedule doesn't get any easier from here. Here are five players we should look to step up while the unit is against the wall.
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
The Carolina Panthers are currently facing several injuries, and unfortunately, Jonathan Mingo may not be able to participate due to his concussion. If this is the case, Terrace Marshall Jr. eagerly awaits the chance to showcase his abilities and contribute.
The former LSU wide receiver is in his third year with the team. Regrettably, his tenure has not been optimal because Marshall has had three different coaches during that period. Furthermore, it appears that they have not been capable of effectively leveraging his abilities.
So far, Marshall has accumulated 52 receptions for 686 receiving yards while tacking on a touchdown. The 6-foot-2 wideout could add another deep ball variant to this offense, especially in a favorable matchup against a weak Vikings secondary.