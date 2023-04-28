5 prospects the Carolina Panthers must target on Day 2 of 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers must consider Joey Porter Jr.
- Cornerback | Penn State Nittany Lions
Perhaps one of the biggest shocks aside from Will Levis falling out of the first round was the slide involving Joey Porter Jr. The talented cornerback was seen as a sure-fire pick on Day 1, with some analysts even projecting him to be a top-10 selection in their mock drafts.
Porter shouldn't have much longer to wait before finding his NFL home. And as it turns out, the Carolina Panthers did bring in the Penn State product for a top-30 visit to find out more about what he could potentially bring to the franchise.
When this news was revealed, many wondered why the Panthers picked Porter given where he was expected to land. However, this process might pay off in a big way given how things are currently unfolding.
If the Panthers have the opportunity to pick Porter at No. 39, they should not hesitate. There is an obvious need at edge rusher and Bryce Young needs more weapons in the passing game, but slotting the defensive back opposite Jaycee Horn gives Carolina a lockdown tandem capable of great things.
Porter is physical, thrives in press coverage, and leaves his mark against the run. His fine footballing bloodline comes across with positional intelligence and the prospect is never afraid of the big occasion to boot.
Just why Porter fell out of the first round is anyone's guess. But others' loss could be Carolina's gain if the stars align this evening.