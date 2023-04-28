5 prospects the Carolina Panthers must target on Day 2 of 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers must consider Michael Mayer
Another relatively surprising element to Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft was the lack of tight end picks in the first round. This was widely projected as the deepest class in recent memory, but only Dalton Kincaid made it into the top 31 picks after the Buffalo Bills surged ahead of the Dallas Cowboys to secure his services.
Expect a run on the position early on Day 2. Michael Mayer will be among the first and it was a huge shock to see arguably the most complete tight end in this draft class fall out of the first round.
Mayer might not be the flashiest in terms of explosiveness, but he does everything at a high level. He is a smooth route-runner, can get open quickly across the middle, is an effective blocker, and is also a red-zone threat to further enhance his chances at the next level.
The Carolina Panthers now have their franchise quarterback in Bryce Young. They did acquire Hayden Hurst in free agency - so other needs might take priority - but it's a tempting proposition if Mayer is there for the taking at No. 39 overall.
This would give the Panthers another outstanding weapon in the passing game and a security blanket for Young when things aren't developing as expected downfield on any given down. The former Notre Dame standout will also be coming in with a huge chip on his shoulder given recent developments.