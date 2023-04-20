5 wide receivers the Carolina Panthers could select in the 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers could draft Jordan Addison
Some Carolina Panthers fans might think this is a pipedream, and there is a possibility that it could be the case. However, anything is possible in the NFL Draft and there is a chance that Jordan Addison could be on the board when No. 39 overall rolls around.
Addison is as productive and flourishing of a receiver as you'll get out of college football. He was the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner and consensus All-American on the Pittsburgh Panthers with future Steelers first-round quarterback Kenny Pickett.
After transferring to USC last season, Addison was an easy first-team Pac-12 selection as Caleb Williams' top target, who is in contention to hear his name called first in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The former four-star high-school recruit entered the draft process as one of the top players at his position. If you're looking for a great route-runner with an expanded route tree, consistently creates separation versus zone and man coverage, is creative after the catch, and has excellent ball skills, Addison is the guy.
Addison is a smaller receiver at 5-foot-11 and 173 pounds. However, his skill set is quite similar to Jacksonville Jaguars feature wideout Calvin Ridley. Both have the twitch, quickness, and football IQ that have shown to have an impact at the next level.
As for his potential role in the NFL, I believe Addison's ceiling is a high volume, low-end No. 1 receiver, high-end No. 2 target. If he were to fall to No. 39, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Carolina sprinted to the podium to turn the draft card in.