5 wide receivers the Carolina Panthers could select in the 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers should target Josh Downs
When it comes to drafting a wide receiver, the Carolina Panthers will need to consider the future of Adam Thielen. He's in his early thirties and his production has been on the decline in recent years, so the veteran could retire before his contract is up for renewal.
Adding a young slot receiver - a productive one at that - would be ideal when considering the future of Carolina's offense, especially with a quarterback on a rookie deal. I believe Josh Downs would be the perfect successor to Thielen in this instance.
Downs was incredibly productive for the North Carolina Tar Heels. While he played mainly from the slot, he showcased a dynamic skill set that showed a sudden and deliberate route runner who is creative when he's working to create leverage and has some of the best hands in this draft class.
It is likely that Carolina is looking at all different types of receivers in this draft. I believe that finding a wideout who has the ability to work from the slot and can succeed on both a vertical plane and an expanded route tree is important. Downs has this ability and showed to do it well at Chapel Hill.
At 5-foot-9 and 171 pounds, Downs has a small frame and does not have the best repertoire to beat press coverage - nor is he an adequate blocker on the perimeter of running plays. However, his role will likely be complementary early in his career with the upside of being a high-volume slot receiver in the NFL.
Should the Panthers draft Downs, they have a dynamic playmaker for whoever their new quarterback will be.