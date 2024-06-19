6 Carolina Panthers who can spearhead immense improvements in 2024
Following the end of mandatory minicamp, the Carolina Panthers have entered their version of summer break for the next month. During this time, storylines will be created and debates and discussions will rage.
Lately, there has been discussion about who and what players need to improve their play in 2024. Considering last season's outcome, that list is quite lengthy.
It was arguably the worst season in franchise history. The Panthers finished a league-worst 2-15 and didn't even have the No. 1 overall selection to show for it, leading to a decrease in fan morale. The offense was historically bad. Bryce Young endured one of the worst overall situations provided to a rookie quarterback in recent memory.
A decent amount of the offensive pieces from last year are still on the roster. This goes to show how much head coach Dave Canales believes he can fix a unit that seemed to celebrate anytime they even converted a third down attempt.
There is also one starter from the defensive side of the ball that is likely to be under a microscope in 2024, but it is not the player you think.
Without further ado, here are six Panthers players who must improve their play immensely during the 2024 season.
Jonathan Mingo - Carolina Panthers WR
Jonathan Mingo entered his rookie year with expectations that some would deem too much. It’s widely considered that the former Ole Miss playmaker was over-drafted at No. 39 overall. Based on my pre-draft evaluation, he had much more growth needed in his overall game than one would anticipate with a second-round pick and landed on an early fourth-round film grade.
Mingo's rawness was exploited plenty during the underwhelming 2023 season. The timing between him and Bryce Young never seemed to mesh during the season - see the wild catch attempt versus the Tennessee Titans. His route running, ability to create natural separation, and overall football intelligence needed much improvement. However, that isn’t to say the pass-catcher didn’t flash.
Jaxon Dart’s former top target displayed glimpses of good run-after-catch skills and winning downfield with vertical separation. The fluidity and alignment flexibility is there. It’s up to Mingo to develop that into whatever the Carolina Panthers believe he can be.
The criticism toward Mingo is more than fair. Though, like a couple of other Panthers players from last season's offense, he deserves a chance at redemption and patience in his overall development.