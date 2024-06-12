Ranking the top 10 Carolina Panthers players on the 2024 roster
Some of the wildest times in Carolina Panthers franchise history occurred over the last year. It's an organization that has had to reimage itself, look in the mirror, and at least assume they have admitted their past mistakes. Winning just two games coming off an offseason full of hope and optimism can bring an organization down. However, there is hope.
Enter, new head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan. The word that describes the duo is alignment, This has been lacking in the organization from top to bottom since the prime years of the Ron Rivera era.
Both the coach and front-office leader made efforts to upgrade and improve a historically bad Panthers offense in hopes of improving the play of second-year quarterback Bryce Young. That was a good place to start.
Young is entering a critical second season following a disastrous rookie campaign. Canales made it clear that he believes in his signal-caller. He wants to work with him to build confidence and improve some problem areas of his game. This is a match made in heaven.
The return of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero brings energy to a defense that lost key players in linebacker Frankie Luvu and edge rusher Brian Burns. The improvement in run defense personnel shows the team's willingness to sacrifice some aspects of their pass rush to play with better gap integrity.
It is time to find out who the best players on the team are. I have listed out 10 as the most important pieces on their respective sides of the ball. As a warning, one big name is left out.
Without further ado, here are the ten best players on the Panthers roster. This ranking is based on performance levels so far as the Panthers embark on an exciting new era under Canales' guidance.