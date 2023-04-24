6 local prospects the Carolina Panthers could select in the 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers could draft Josh Downs
Following the trade of D.J. Moore, the Carolina Panthers could use another wideout to potentially fill that void. Enter former North Carolina Tar Heel Josh Downs.
Downs is an electric slot receiver with elite route-running ability and pure hands. He led the ACC in receptions each of the last two seasons and finished top five in receiving yards in both campaigns.
A bit on the smaller side at roughly 5-foot-9 and 171 pounds, Downs’ skill set and playing style is very reminiscent of Panthers legend Steve Smith, Sr., who is a fan of the player based on his social media posts.
The Panthers have done a great job of plugging the gap left behind by Moore’s exit via free agency. Specifically with the additions of Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark.
Thielen will be the team’s slot guy and has been one of the better players at the position over the past decade. Downs can learn a lot from the Pro Bowler, and potentially fill that role heading into the future.
Downs reportedly hasn’t met with any teams on a top-30 visit, which is rare for highly touted prospects during the pre-draft process. Fortunately, his tape is more than enough to prove that he’s worthy of a late Day 1 selection or early Day 2 pick.