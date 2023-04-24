6 local prospects the Carolina Panthers could select in the 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers could draft Cam Smith
If you know me, you know how I feel about the Gamecocks of Columbia, South Carolina. As a Clemson graduate, I take every chance I can to take a shot at our Palmetto Bowl rivals.
However, one thing I can’t help but respect is that the University of South Carolina produces some fantastic NFL talent at defensive back. From former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore to the talented Jaycee Horn, the Gamecocks have done a great job developing next-level defenders.
Cam Smith looks to be next in line for this budding legacy.
In a loaded draft for cornerbacks, it would be wise for the Carolina Panthers to take a look at Smith if he were to be available in the second round. This would be a need solely based on the health of Donte Jackson and Horn.
Horn has missed more games than he has played in his young professional career and Jackson’s 2022 season was cut short by a torn Achilles. If he isn’t ready to go by the start of the season, the defense will need someone who can fill that void opposite the No. 8 overall selection in 2021.
Smith has the experience and with a Relative Athletic Score of 9.68 out of 10, he can potentially start right away for Ejiro Evero’s young defense.