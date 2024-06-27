Analyst expects Carolina Panthers duo to propel Bryce Young in 2024
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers need more from their offense next season. Not exactly breaking news for fans who had to sit through another inept campaign production-wise in 2023, but the fact remains. Those in power are hoping the significant investment on this side of the football bears fruit quickly.
Bryce Young got a significant amount of help throughout a busy recruitment period for new general manager Dan Morgan. Carolina fortified the offensive line interior with the signings of Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. They also hired head coach Dave Canales - a renowned quarterback developer who plans to mold a scheme around the signal-caller's gifts.
Young is good. The flashes demonstrated in difficult circumstances last season demonstrated that. However, he cannot do it alone.
Analyst expects big things from Carolina Panthers' new wide receiver duo
He needs more from his pass-catchers, it's that simple. Adam Rank from NFL.com believes Young will get just that from Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette after both were acquired with a view to heavy involvement immediately.
"[Diontae] Johnson was traded from Pittsburgh and [Xavier] Legette was taken with the No. 32 overall selection after Carolina moved up one spot in this year's draft. I know Johnson got a lot of (stuff) for not scoring many touchdowns in Pittsburgh over the last two seasons (five total), but he’s a good receiver. While history suggests that receivers who leave the Steelers struggle (SEE: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool, Antonio Brown), Johnson will have a huge role in his new offense. And I love Legette, who will likely pass Jonathan Mingo to be WR3. Look for Legette to make some splash plays on offense and special teams."- Adam Rank, NFL.com
Johnson was a low-risk acquisition via trade who cost nothing more than cornerback Donte Jackson and a late-round pick swap. He's one of the smoothest route-runners around and comes into the Panthers with a huge point to prove. There's also plenty of financial incentive for the former Toledo star in a contract year.
Legette is a little rough around the edges, but the athletic attributes are absolutely off the charts. His unique blend of size, speed, and physicality is something Canales can put to good use right out of the gate. There's work ahead to refine the first-rounder's route tree, but the ceiling is enormously high once the South Carolina product puts everything together.
This is immensely positive for Young. Couple this with the presence of veteran Adam Thielen and the scope for Jonathan Mingo to bounce back, it's not hard to see how things are looking up. Of course, this is dependent on whether Canales can work his magic on the Heisman Trophy winner.
Rank placed Legette and Johnson as the two most important non-quarterbacks on Carolina's roster in 2024. While someone like left tackle Ikem Ekwonu also warrants consideration, it's a testament to how reliability in the wideout corps was sorely lacking aside from Thielen's impressive contribution last time around.
The Panthers gave Young a big vote of confidence after things didn't go his way last season. If Legette and Johnson both hit the ground running, the signal-caller can show people why he was such a highly touted prospect coming out of college.
If not, the Panthers have a monumental problem on their hands.