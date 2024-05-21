Bryce Young gaining rave reviews during Carolina Panthers transition
By Dean Jones
After the Carolina Panthers did everything in their power to help quarterback Bryce Young this offseason, the onus falls squarely on the signal-caller to make the necessary improvements before competitive action commences in Week 1 of the 2024 season. He's taken some severe criticism from most in the national media, so the motivation to bounce back is there for all to see.
Young flashed enough talent to suggest he can become a franchise-altering presence under center. His rookie campaign was an unmitigated disaster, but having everyone singing from the same hymn sheet with fewer voices in the player's ear could be the catalyst for brighter days ahead under head coach Dave Canales.
Carolina Panthers like what they see from Bryce Young
After successfully navigating the first day of voluntary OTAs, Canales lifted the lid on Young's development via USA Today Sports. The head coach noted the player's accuracy being a strong initial building block. This allows more time to work on other problem areas to potentially hit the ground running in 2024.
“Deep ball, short, intermediate—he’s a really accurate passer. I think one of the things that I love is, I can really focus in on his footwork and his base and the mechanics of where his eyes are at when I know the ball is hitting the receivers. So for the last couple of weeks, [he’s] been throwing on air. I don’t have to worry about where the ball’s going. He’s very accurate. They’re pros, right? So people have this expectation that quarterbacks are accurate. But I know that some guys are more accurate than others. So I think it’s the ability of Bryce to be able to throw to different body types, different speeds, different quickness at the top of routes. So I’m really impressed with that part of it.”
This rave review for Young is a good confidence boost. It also won't go unnoticed by teammates who seem to be rallying around the Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama when he needs them most. From a fan perspective, it's nice to see this cohesion when so many were out for themselves during the previous campaign.
There is a long way to go, but Canales and Young are off to a promising start. The atmosphere and positivity within the building are night and day compared to last season. Nobody is getting too carried away, but the early signs couldn't be more encouraging.
The majority of Carolina's long-suffering support is fully behind Young. Some are more concerned with being right about their pre-draft desire for C.J. Stroud. A sad but true state of affairs made worse by the No. 2 pick's immediate rise to superstardom.
Young's aspirations went the other way initially. The Panthers brought in Canales to do what he managed with the likes of Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield. They were lost causes at the time. That is not the case where the second-year pro is concerned.
If Young can continue to learn and grow under Canales' expert guidance as the summer progresses, he might just be in line to surprise people next season. It will also indicate that the Panthers and team owner David Tepper made the right head coaching hire at the third time of asking.