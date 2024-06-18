Bryce Young gives honest estimation of budding Carolina Panthers connection
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers had a true conviction prospect throughout their pre-draft evaluations. Those in power were incredibly high on Xavier Legette's unique blend of size, explosiveness, and ability to make plays. Dan Morgan traded into the first round to land the wide receiver at No. 32 overall in his ongoing quest to put the right pieces around quarterback Bryce Young.
Legette's dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of mandatory minicamp. This was a precautionary measure by the Panthers, with head coach Dave Canales stating the imposing wideout would be practicing and playing if it was a regular season game-day week environment.
The intrigue surrounding Legette is obvious. He's a personable, fun-loving character who turns into a ruthless performer between the white lines. More importantly, he's the sort of pass-catcher Young didn't have the luxury of during his first season in a professional environment.
Young had Adam Thielen and nothing else in terms of legitimate dependability. This changed as a matter of urgency during Morgan's first recruitment period as general manager. Hopefully, the likes of Legette, Ja'Tavion Sanders, and Pro Bowl receiver Diontae Johnson can make things easier for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Carolina Panthers' blossoming connection between Bryce Young and Xavier Legette will take time
The former Alabama star had some burners at his disposal in college such as John Metchie III and Jalen Waddle among others. That said, Young hinted that it'll take time to develop the right chemistry with Legette's outstanding physical attributes based on comments via David Newton of ESPN's initial assessment of the rookie.
"Carolina traded into the first round to get the 6-foot-3 Legette because he reminded the team of the big receivers (Mike Evans, DK Metcalf) that played big roles in head coach Dave Canales' offenses in the past. They also wanted a receiver who could create separation and get open deep. Despite being slowed by a hamstring injury, Legette has been all that and will be a starter right away. "That combination of size, speed, how explosive he is, the way he comes out of routes, it's definitely something that I gotta get used to,'' quarterback Bryce Young said. "We're working on getting that timing down, but I'm super excited.''"- David Newton, ESPN
Legette should be ready to rock for training camp, although the Panthers are wise to err on the side of caution regarding his hamstring complication. Seeing how the South Carolina product fares when the pads go on - especially during joint practices and preseason games - will provide coaches with a broader perception of what he'll be capable of.
Having an accurate distributor like Young to get him the football quickly will help. Canales knows there is some hard work ahead for the player to expand his route tree. Until then, the head coach and play-caller will find ways to maximize his skill set and stretch the field when opportunities arise.
Nobody will be striving harder than Legette to repay the faith shown in him by the Panthers. If his blossoming partnership with Young bears fruit, this is a tandem Carolina can depend upon for the next decade en route to brighter days for a franchise at rock bottom.
Wouldn't that be something?