Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Best player available edition
The Carolina Panthers have a lot of holes to fill this offseason.
Carolina Panthers draft Jacob Cowing
- Wide Receiver | Arizona Wildcats
- No. 97 overall
It’s obvious the Carolina Panthers need a wide receiver and it might frustrate fans that this mock draft doesn’t have one selected until late Day 2, or early Day 3. This scenario could offer the possibility that the team added quality targets for Bryce Young in free agency. Tee Higgins and Josh Reynolds, perhaps.
No matter the head coach and offensive coordinator, Young needs an adequate route-runner to throw to. Jacob Cowing, thankfully, was the best wide receiver on the board and fits the BPA scenario imposed in this mock draft.
In the early stages of his evaluation, Arizona’s No. 2 wide receiver has shown to be one of the better route-runners in this class. I love the tempo and nuance he provides in this area. He has the quickness and twitch to create ample separation on route stems and breaking points.
Drops have been an issue for the former UT-EL Paso receiver. At 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, Cowing is a smaller receiver with a below-average catch radius. He won’t beat physical corners man-on-man, but that is not the type of player he is or should be at the next level.
Cowing is a slot-only receiver. That doesn’t mean he can’t be a contributor. If Carolina hires someone such as Bobby Slowik, Ben Johnson, or Frank Smith, these are play-callers and designers who can create opportunities for the prospect to play in space due to his speed and quickness.