Carolina Panthers Day 2 picks: When does Dan Morgan pick next?
The Carolina Panthers have more needs to fill on Day 2.
By Dean Jones
Most fans were probably going to switch off their televisions and get some well-deserved sleep when the Buffalo Bills went on the clock at No. 32 overall - the final pick of what proved to be a dramatic first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. However, general manager Dan Morgan made them stay up a little while longer.
The Carolina Panthers traded up one spot for nothing more than the privilege of giving them a fifth-year option on wide receiver Xavier Legette's rookie contract. They got their conviction guy and hopefully, he can have a better impact than the impulsive moves under previous regimes such as Matt Corral and D.J. Johnson.
The NFL Draft is a fast-moving beast and there is no time for the Panthers to revel in the presence of their new rookie wide receiver for too long. Morgan must continue to implement his plans, play the board effectively, and remain calm above all else. If he can do that, there should be an opportunity to bring some immediate contributors into the fold looking at the options available.
Carolina Panthers picks on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft
After switching positions with the Bills to conclude Day 1, it leaves Morgan with two selections over the second and third rounds:
- Round No. 2 - Pick No. 36
- Round No. 3 - Pick No. 65
Of course, the second-round pick Carolina has remaining comes from the tough decision involving Brian Burns earlier this offseason. After months of negotiations and increasing bad blood between the star edge rusher and the Panthers' incompetent previous front-office figures, the relationship became unsalvagable. Morgan had no choice other than to accept a less-than-market value trade from the New York Giants.
Depending on how things shake out, these picks could increase on Day 2. Morgan might look to move down from No. 36 if the right offer comes along. If the Panthers could get another third-round selection out of the transaction, it's something to give serious thought to.
There's also a chance Morgan stands pat. Several prospects with projected first-round grades fell out of the top 32 picks due to the run on quarterbacks and offensive tackles. This bears special significance at the cornerback position - an area that could use reinforcements to provide Ejiro Evero's defense with another boost.
It'll be fascinating to see how Morgan and the Panthers approach Day 2. If they can head into Day 3 with three confirmed starters in key positions of need, that'll be the best-case scenario and provide an extra sense of freedom over the later rounds.
And if last night is anything to go by, keeping engaged until the last possible minute would be prudent.