Carolina Panthers' latest offensive concerns are massively overblown
As the Carolina Panthers enter the third week of training camp, fans have received a better, yet unrefined look at the team that could be on display this season. However, some recent flaws may have been uncovered.
Over the last few practice sessions, there is once again an uneasy feeling around the potential of the Panthers' offensive line and the lack of deep throws throughout camp. There have been missed opportunities in both areas to ease the minds of fans after a year where the two were some of the worst parts of a terrible offense.
Training camp offers fans who are in attendance a glimpse of the roster-to-be and a chance to see their favorite players in action. A team coming off the worst record in football is under a bigger microscope, fair or not. While some concerns toward areas of the Panthers roster are valid - the lack of pass rush depth, injuries, and cornerback depth outside of Jaycee Horn - others seem like an overreaction and unnecessary cause for concern.
Carolina Panthers offensive line and deep ball concerns are overblown (for now)
There are videos from training camp over the last few days that have bolstered some potential panic and concern about the Panthers' offensive line. It’s fair to have some skepticism toward the validity and potential of the unit.
While they did spend more than $200 million to secure their starting guards, Carolina has some uncertainty about their left tackle and center positions with Ikem Ekwonu coming off an underwhelming season and Austin Corbett transitioning to a new spot. Recent videos have shown the two to have inconsistent reps, including bad snaps or allowing a free rusher to put pressure on quarterback Bryce Young.
As far as the deep ball is concerned, the offense has yet to consistently attack the opposing secondary downfield, leading to the highlighted concern of the lack of true deep-third-threatening wide receivers. All of these doubts are more than fair, but it's more of an overreaction than anything by fans anxious for success and wanting better.
There have been few practices so far where all five of Carolina’s projected starting offensive linemen have participated together. It’s great that the depth pieces and younger camp bodies are getting their time in the spotlight. It’s also hard to give a fair opinion about the protection heading into the campaign without the entire group being healthy and practicing together in full pads.
Ekwonu has shown plenty of improvement from last season, displaying more technique in his pass sets. Corbett is still adjusting to playing center and the bad snaps are to be expected early on in this development process. When he has everything down pat, the former starting guard has shown to be effective.
Carolina Panthers' explosive offensive plays come in many forms
Another area of concern that has been overblown in camp has been the lack of throws of more than 20 yards. Throughout the last couple of weeks, we have only seen short and intermediate completions made. While it is true that the Panthers don’t have a significant angle-breaking deep threat, it doesn’t mean the team can’t be effective in this area.
The concern mainly stems from Young’s inconsistency in throwing the deep ball. He was inaccurate far too often, though flashed from time to time. The Heisman Trophy winner has been much better in this area in camp, placing the ball into the outstretched arms of the receiver. It's a definite option, especially when the matchups are good.
Carolina doesn’t have to launch the ball 50-60 yards to create explosive plays. They have receivers such as Diontae Johnson, rookie Xavier Legette, and second-year player Jonathan Mingo. This trio can create yards after the catch and generate explosive plays when called upon.
Johnson has the short-area quickness to catch a shallow crosser and make defenders miss in space. Legette can take a dig route to the house off his second-level explosiveness and athleticism or bulldoze his way through defenders in congested spaces. Mingo can do the same through impressive contact balance and burst.
These explosive plays could also come from rookie tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders. Perhaps even on the ground through running backs Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks once he's medically cleared to resume football activities.
Sometimes the deeper concepts head coach Dave Canales has implemented during team drills may have been closed off due to great camps from his starting safeties, Xavier Woods and Jordan Fuller. Backup Nick Scott has also made plays as of late. Ejiro Evero's defense sures-up the backend and makes things difficult to take downfield risks. That's another reason behind this reluctance with the need to improve ball security thrown in.
Thursday’s first preseason game at the New England Patriots will give fans a better look at what the Panthers offense could look like from everything between blocking schemes, passing concepts, use of motions, and more. The real test won’t begin for another month as the team’s first regular season game against the New Orleans Saints fast approaches.
The concerns on offense are more than fair. Context matters when it comes to a team’s performance in training camp. I have no problem eating my words if things go haywire. For now, it’s better to approach with an open mind.
It’s hard to judge this team without seeing them play true competitive football games.